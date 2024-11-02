Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Pregame: John Mulaney's 2022 Top 5; Chappell Roan Goes Epic

SNL 50 Pregame: We look back at the Top 5 sketches from John Mulaney's Season 47 show and Chappell Roan's epic 2024 MTV VMAs performance.

With only hours to go until host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan take to the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're back with another edition of SNL 50 Pregame. To help set the mood before what we're assuming will be an election-themed Cold Open, we're taking a look back at February 26, 2022 – the 13th episode of Season 47 that saw Mulaney hosting and LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest. Specifically, at what we thought were the top five sketches from the night and why they made the cut. Following that, we have a look back at Roan channeling Joan of Arc in a very big way during this year's MTV 2024 VMAs – here's a look!

SNL & John Mulaney: Looking Back at February 2022

In our review from February 2022, we had the near-impossible task of picking five sketches/moments from an episode where every sketch worked because every cast member & every writer was feeling themselves. There was a comedic cockiness to this episode that we hadn't seen at this level in a while, and it suited the cast well. So after much deliberation and with respect going out to those who didn't make the cut but easily could've ("Blue River" & "Nickelodeon Show," in particular), here's what we came up with:

"Subway Churros": Here's all you need to know about just how good this episode was. An eight-minute, NYC-themed musical sketch at around 12:30 am ET left us wanting more. But as someone who has literally bought a churro at 3 am heading onto the subway, I felt seen in so many hysterical ways. Mulaney, Andrew Dismukes, Chris Redd, and so many more shine in this one, but special props go to Kate McKinnon for bringing life to "Stain on Subway Ground" and Aidy Bryant as "Beer Hat Jesus Christ, Subway Car." If you've never been to NYC before, consider this sketch a friendly "tourist's guide."

"Five-Timers Club": Unleashing Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Paul Rudd, Elliott Gould, Tina Fey, and Conan O'Brien on one stage in one sketch to welcome Mulaney into the "Five-Timers Club" and what did you think you were going to get other than comedic genius? Nostalgia aside, the seven played off each other very well (with Gould being an especially pleasant surprise), and bonus points for O'Brien being O'Brien by proving why he was a writer and not a sketch actor during his SNL run. And then proving why he's one of the best to ever do late-night with his recovery. That said, I still feel bad that Rudd didn't get a complete fifth episode but it was great how it was addressed.

"Please Don't Destroy – Good Variant": First, it's always great to have anything from Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy. Second, it's always great when their sketches make the air and aren't posted as "Cut for Time" (though we appreciate SNL still sharing them). And lastly, for those who were posting that it was too soon to make light of COVID like this? Now is exactly the time for humor like this. Because though it uses the virus as its starting point, the sketch speaks more about the absurdist "What If?" questions we ask ourselves and throw out to friends every day. Imagining what a "cool variant" would be like doesn't detract from the seriousness of reality. But it offers us one helluva funny escape, with Rudd & Al Roker (who has never been better outside his main gig), along with Mulaney as the coolest newsman to ever walk the planet. And bonus points for the part about Pokemon being in the U.S. Capital on January 6th. I know there had to be a positive spin on it, but we'll always have those brief, beautiful, twisted seconds of fun.

"Monkey Trial": Oh yes, it's exactly as the title reads. Mulaney's Honorable Judge Tango is, indeed, a Monkey Judge overseeing a trial involving a monkey. We'll give you a moment to get out of your system all of the ways this sketch should've bombed before I break the news to you that not only did this work, but it was a showcase for not just Mulaney but also Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, and Melissa Villaseñor. This sketch worked because they remained committed to the material no matter how absurd it got, and extra points to Mulaney for integrating the monkey aspects into his performance that allowed it to flow. Just make sure you stick around until the end because just when you think you know where the trial is going to go… a twist!

"Weekend Update: Russia Invades Ukraine, Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson": We were also treated to a more streamlined, down-n-dirty edition of "Weekend Update" this time around, and with all due respect to the "guests" they regularly have on (we still think Bowen Yang's Titanic Iceberg was his big breakthrough moment)? Colin Jost and Michael Che proved why those anchor chairs were theirs until they said otherwise. From the Russia/Ukraine war and Donald Trump flushing documents to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson being nominated to the Supreme Court to Marvel's Luke Cage celebrating his 50th anniversary, they covered a ton of territory with the kind of chainsaw approach that leaves you laughing, then cringing, then thinking, then laughing even harder. And you really want to talk about cocky? They let Jost wrap things up with a "Yo Momma!" joke. Yes, Saturday Night Live was really that good…

Chappell Roan Channels Joan of Arc for Epic MTV VMAs Performance

This year's Megan Thee Stallion-hosted MTV VMAs had a ton of great performances – from our host and Eminem to Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Halsey, Benson Boone, and many more. But if there was one person who made a statement – who made the biggest impact in what was their very first VMAs performance – that would be Roan. Introduced by drag queen Sasha Colby as an artist who has revitalized the idea that pop music is meant to be inclusive, Roan took to the stage for a performance of her latest single, "Good Luck Babe" – but she definitely wasn't alone. Channeling her inner Joan of Arc, Roan brought the fire – and dragons, dancing knights, and sword fights – for an epic performance that served to highlight the strength of Roan's skills as a singer and songwriter. You can check out the performance above, and an image gallery from the event below:

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Bill Burr is set to host on November 9th – with musical guest Mk.gee. Following that, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

