Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More

After pulling off the best episode of the season and one of the best of the past several (check out our review here), we're getting ready to say goodbye to John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem. Next Saturday, March 5th, Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) takes the stage as host with a rescheduled Charli XCX as the musical guest. Following that on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) takes the main stage at Studio 8H to host, with musical guest Rosalía joining Kravitz. But before we wrap things up, we have two "Cut for Time" sketches from NBC's Saturday Night Live that are definitely worth your time.

In the first sketch, a woman (Heidi Gardner) introduces her boyfriend (Mikey Day) to her brothers (Mulaney, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes) who have a "Family Band" going that doesn't quite seem to know how to leave the personas on the stage. Following that, a man (Mulaney) receives a toy "Podcast Set" as his going-away present at work- a present that will pave the way for him to Joe Rogan-like, brain-numbing success:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).