Saturday Night Live Cut for Time: Please Don't Destroy Want a Touch Up

With Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) and musical guest Saweetie having officially wrapped up their time in Studio 8H, NBC's Saturday Night Live is now settling in for a brief Thanksgiving nap until December. But Season 47 returns on December 11 with Billie Eilish doing double-duty as both host and musical guest. Following that on December 18, Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX help the SNL cast (hopefully) end 2021 on a strong note. But before we wrap up our coverage until all of the leftovers have been eaten, we have to offer the spotlight to Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy) and their video sketch that was cut for time but released on SNL's YouTube channel. In "Touch Up," Ben's Joker-like experience with Botox kicks off a conversation about what the trio is doing to improve their confidence now that they're on camera more. But trust me, it spirals downward into some beautifully twisted places (with bonus points for a great Pan's Labyrinth reference).

Now here's a look at the sketch we thought should've made our screens over a certain other sketch (check out our review here for that answer and more):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Please Don't Destroy – Touch Up – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYcDQ11vI0M)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).