Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time" Sketch We're Still Laughing About

If you had a chance to check out my review of this weekend's edition of NBC & Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live, then you know we weren't exactly host & musical guest Jack Harlow's biggest fan. That said, we still gave the episode high marks because Cecily Strong, guest star Tom Hanks (as David S. Pumpkins), and the SNL cast & writers stepped up in big ways. But now we're getting a chance to check out one of SNL's "Cut for Time" sketches, and if we're being honest? It's a f***ing crime that this didn't make the cut because I'm still laughing about the premise and the screencap below as I write this. In the sketch, Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman, and Bowen Yang are three friends out at a bar who notice their friend, Chuck (Harlow), who they haven't seen in a long time and who now looks quite different. Well, Chuck explains that it all has to do with his new JNCO Longs. What are JNCO Longs? Well, you're about to find out. But just to be clear, this sketch does not go in the direction you think it's going to go. And if you're not p***ing yourselves over Sherman's facial expressions every time Chuck touches her, then you have no sense of humor.

Now here's a look at the "Cut for Time" sketch "JNCO Longs," and don't forget that comedian/actress Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) is set to host SNL on November 5th with musical guest Steve Lacy:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.