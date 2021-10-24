Saturday Night Live: Ed Sheeran Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

Less than 24 hours after NBC's Saturday Night Live wrapped this weekend's Jason Sudeikis-hosted (with musical guest Brandi Carlile) episode, it appears Lorne Michaels already has a big issue to address before SNL returns from a brief break on November 6 with HBO's Succession star Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran. On Sunday, Sheeran posted on social media that we had tested positive for COVID-19 but will continue performing from his home. Whether that will be the case for his SNL appearance or if another musical guest will be booked (with Sheeran rescheduled) remains to be seen.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post earlier today (which you can check out below) – with positive & healthy vibes to Sheeran for a speedy recovery:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).