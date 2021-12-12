Saturday Night Live Extra: Please Don't Destroy Faces the Future

If you had a chance to check out our thoughts on this weekend's Saturday Night Live with Billie Eilish serving as both host and musical guest (waiting for you right here), then you know how near-perfect we thought things went. But "near-perfect" isn't "perfect" because it felt like there was one thing missing… again. That's right, we went without a Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy) video for another week, but that doesn't mean there wasn't one ready to go. That's right, the trio is back the SNL "Cut for Time" sketch, "Future Selves."

As you can tell from the title, our trio's future selves go back in time to offer a dire warning about the future but end up being nothing more than cautionary tales for a future that's already not looking to bright:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Please Don't Destroy – Future Selves – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGb9eG1aQNs)

After this weekend, SNL wraps up its 2021 on December 18th with Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX helping the cast (hopefully) end the year on a strong note. So with that in mind, here's a look back at when both Rudd and Charlie XCX previously took the stages of NBC's Studio 8H. In the first video, Rudd reflects back on his previous three SNL hosting gigs during a "Best Man" speech in his May 2019 opening monologue (which saw DJ Khaled as the musical guest). Following that, a look back at the promo for the December 13, 2014, episode that saw Charli XCX serving as musical guest with Martin Freeman (Sherlock) hosting and SNL cast member Kenan Thompson joining them for the clip :

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Paul Rudd's Best Man Speech Monologue – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyFEvjj7AwM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Host Martin Freeman Kicks the Hobbit with Musical Guest Charli XCX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGd-7ivmy0M)

