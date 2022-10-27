Saturday Night Live: Harlow, Strong Promo Goes "House of the Dragon"

Okay, first things first. In case you missed the news, actor/comedian Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) is set to host the November 5th edition of NBC & Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Steve Lacy). Now that we've gotten that out of the way… it's Thursday night, so you know what that means, right? Yup, it's time for this weekend's host & musical guest, Jack Harlow, to take the stage for an on-set promo. But what makes this one a little more special is that it also features the SNL season return of Cecily Strong (always a good sign).

And in the following promo, Harlow makes it a point of honoring that "The Queen's" return, which goes great until it… well… gets a little too "House of the Dragon" for Strong's liking:

Here's How Jack Harlow's Saturday Night Live Week Is Going

Beginning with Wednesday night on the east coast, we had a chance to check in with Harlow and the cast during the SNL read-thru- here's a look at some screencaps and the post from the official SNL Instagram account:

In this week's midweek sketch, Harlow is joined by Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez as the SNL cast members take a moment to offer Harlow some serious respect for the Halloween vibes he's already bringing to Studio 8H. Problem is, they can't quite figure out who or what he's trying to be. Bigger problem? Yeah… that's not a costume…

Now here's a look back at the welcome video put out by SNL yesterday welcoming Harlow to NYC (and keep checking in as we await news on who will be hosting & performing between now and the Thanksgiving break):

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.