With only hours to go until SNL alum Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile take to the stages of Studio 8H for NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're fairly certain that Sudeikis' award-winning Apple TV Plus series Ted Lasso will be the focus of some serious sketch time after things kick off. But you don't have to wait until tonight if you want to enjoy a little "Ted Lasso" fun, not when you have a merging of the football dramedy with the trailer for Matt Reeves' upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman. After how everything went down between him and Ted (Sudeikis) in the Season 2 finale, it only makes sense to have the newest West Ham United coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) be "The 'Believe' Knight's" arch-nemesis (don't even try to debate us on that one).

So here's a look at Gallagher Trailers amazingly executed satirical mash-up of Ted Lasso and The Batman, with "The 'Believe' Knight" rising to save the day (and our spirits):

Speaking of the coach of AFC Richmond football (and the current apple of Apple's eye), we were pleasantly surprised to hear from Ted Lasso himself via Twitter, where "Mr. Believe" expressed how excited he was for this weekend's SNL but not for the reason (or person) you might think. "Everyone's talkin' about this weekend's Saturday Night Live, and I gotta say, I don't think I've ever been this excited for a guest. Love me some Brandi Carlile," the coach wrote. We've been told that Lasso is aware of Sudeikis' work and is very much looking forward to seeing how he handles himself in front of a live audience

In the following clip, Sudeikis and Carlile are joined by SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Alex Moffat for three mini-teasers. In the first, Sudeikis is hoping for an "Afterschool Special" moment where everyone learns a little something about themselves. Following that, we learn that "Shed Lasso" is a much funnier sketch idea than "Bread Lasso" (though we disagree). And then things wrap up with them… manifesting some positive affirmations?!

Here's a look back at Sudeikis at his old stomping grounds for a table read along with some screencaps from SNL's Instagram Stories of the cast:

And promo week kicked off for Sudeikis and Carlile on Tuesday with the official intro video (SNL is definitely not lacking in footage to use from his run and we need "What's Up With That?" to return in a serious way):

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look back at the official announcement of the series return from over the summer:

