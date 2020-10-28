Saturday Night Live Host John Mulaney: Writing for SNL, Hosting & More

This week sees The Strokes taking the musical baton from Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R. and John Mulaney take the hot hosting tag from Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, and Adele as Saturday Night Live rings in the fifth of what will be at least six live episodes in a row (a record-setter for the 46th season). Earlier this week, the NBC series offered viewers a reminder of Mulaney's SNL street cred (including hosting twice in 2020). Now, viewers are getting a chance to hear from Mulaney himself.

In the following episode of SNL's "Stories from the Show," Mulaney shares his thoughts on what it was like being a writer on the long-running sketch comedy series, discusses his time scouting talent with SNL creator Lorne Michaels, and offers viewers a personal deep-dive into what it was like returning to the show- this time, as a host:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

