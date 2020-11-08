Saturday Night Live: Is Alec Baldwin Saying Goodbye to Donald Trump?

By now, you know that this weekend's Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live contained a number of firsts. It was the season's sixth live episode in a row (with musical guest Foo Fighters burning up Studio 8H), a first in the long-running sketch comedy series' 46 season history. It was also the first live SNL after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America. But was it also a last for Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump? It sure does if you look at his last two tweets since the episode aired.

Here's a look at Baldwin appreciating this one instance of unemployment, followed by what definitely feels like a final goodbye to SNL fans. Do we expect him to be gone forever? Nah, though Baldwin's been on record in the past saying that the role was grinding on him. We could see him making a few more appearances during the 46th season- but we're talking pre-recorded sketches, nothing Studio 8H:

I don't believe I've ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

