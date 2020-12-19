Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey Announces He's Done Playing Joe Biden

Though the long-running NBC sketch comedy/music series is set to wrap up its year tonight with Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa, Saturday Night Live is already making news for the new year. Jim Carrey took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to announce that he was stepping down from impersonating President-Elect Joe Biden. "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President… comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote in his post. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens." No announcement was made as to who would be taking on the role. Kevin Nealon, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, and John Mulaney have played Biden in previous outings.

Here's a look at Carrey's tweet from earlier today:

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

Here's a look back at what might be Carrey's last turn as Biden (barring a final appearance tonight):

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

