Saturday Night Live: Jonathan Majors/Taylor Swift Chest Bump Wins Day

So we've made it through the intro video and the mandatory "host is laughing during read-thru" image from… well… read-thru (just once, could someone be crying, or throwing over a table, or holding Lorne Michaels at knifepoint?). And we're noticing that the interviews are starting to pick up. So that means we've inched just a wee bit closer to the end of the week. So guess what it's time for? Yup, on-stage "live" promos with Jonathan Majors (Loki, Lovecraft Country), musical guest Taylor Swift, and SNL cast members Aidy Bryant & Bowen Yang. In the first promo for NBC's Saturday Night Live, it looks like someone forgot to tell Bryant and Yang that there's only one musical guest this week. While the second one? Well, what more can we say about it then it ends with a celebratory chest-bump between Majors and Swift. A good sign for even better things to come this weekend? Yup!

Here's a look at what Majors, Swift, Bryant & Yang teasing what's in store for viewers this weekend. And looking ahead to the pre-Thanksgiving weekend, November 20th brings Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) as host with musical guest Saweetie:

Here's a look back to yesterday when we got a chance to check out Majors in the middle of read-thru for this weekend:

And here's a look back at the official intro video for Majors and Swift's SNL run that was released on Tuesday:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).