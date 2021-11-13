Saturday Night Live: Majors' Ant-Man Non-Spoilers; Swift & Che Talk

With only hours to go until Jonathan Majors (Loki, Lovecraft Country) and musical guest Taylor Swift, hit the stages of Studio 8H for tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, the two have been hitting the late-night shows to discuss a wide range of subjects. And considering the number of projects that each is involved with, that's a whole lot of ground to cover. Plus, we have Michael Che also checking in to make his pitch to be his "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost's babysitter.

First up, Majors visits Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, what his drama school days were like, a nasty encounter with a rooster, and more. Oh, and yes. Seth Meyers does hot up Majors for some Ant-Man 3 spoilers- and it works! You just have to really adjust your volume controls or be excellent a reading lips quickly:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jonathan Majors Had a Violent Encounter with a Rooster (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRZjeDEmt6s)

Sticking with Meyers, Swift also stopped by to discuss what it was like the last time she was on SNL, what advice she would offer Majors as a first-timer, and why it's important for her to re-record her past music to establish her ownership:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Taylor Swift Explains Why She's Re-Recording Her Albums (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB1nyP_O7II)

And while promoting his Netflix stand-up special Shame the Devil, Che explains to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon why he would be an excellent babysitter for Jost & Scarlett Johansson's new baby:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Michael Che Would Be a Great Babysitter for Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson | Tonight Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bbCu58Fbh4)

Now here's a look back to this week's on-stage "live" promos with Majors, Swift, and SNL cast members Aidy Bryant & Bowen Yang. In the first promo for NBC's Saturday Night Live, it looks like someone forgot to tell Bryant and Yang that there's only one musical guest this week. While the second one? Well, what more can we say about it then it ends with a celebratory chest-bump between Majors and Swift. A good sign for even better things to come this weekend? Yup! And looking ahead to the pre-Thanksgiving weekend, November 20th brings Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) as host with musical guest Saweetie:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jonathan Majors and Taylor Swift Are Really Excited for SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhjpnAmWk18)

Here's a chance to check out Majors in the middle of read-thru from Wednesday:

And here's a look back at the official intro video for Majors and Swift's SNL run that was released on Tuesday:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jonathan Majors Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiE3CJeyt74)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).