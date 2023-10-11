Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ice spice, nbc, Pete Davidson, preview, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, SNL Cast Check In From Read-Thru

With host Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice on tap, here's a look at the first read-thru for NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49.

And just like we promised, NBC's Saturday Night Live is holding up its end of our bargain. With host/SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice set to take the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, we've had an intro video for the duo as well as a midweek sketch spotlighting Davidson earlier today. Now, we have a look at the first official read-thru for Season 49 – kicking off with a look at the cast in action, followed by an image of an all-smiles Davidson:

In the following midweek sketch from earlier today, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman compared notes on what they did during the strike (yup, one of them caught up on Suits) before running into Davidson. Yup, he's been living in Studio 8H while his apartment is under construction. But when Yang & Fineman remind him of the rule about being in the studio, we learn just how much Davidson understands how the SNL hosting game gets played…

And here's a look back at the first official SNL welcome video for the 49th season – and don't forget we have Bad Bunny serving as both the host and musical guest on October 21st (with our fingers crossed that we get a new episode for Halloween weekend):

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on 'Saturday Night Live' either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," the message to SAG-AFTRA members from earlier this month began. "The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order." Now, here's a look back at the post announcing Troast as the newest cast member:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!