Saturday Night Live Promos Offer Jason Sudeikis, "Bread Lasso" & More

We've checked out their intro video and got a chance to check in on the host and the cast a read-through. So now with only about 48 hours to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live returns for the last of its four-episode run before Halloween break, SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile are on the main stage in Studio 8H to knock out some promos for this weekend's show. Did we get one, two, or three? Who from the cast will be joining them? Find out after the jump…

In the following clip, Sudeikis and Carlile are joined by SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Alex Moffat for three mini-teasers. In the first, Sudeikis is hoping for an "Afterschool Special" moment where everyone learns a little something about themselves. Following that, we learn that "Shed Lasso" is a much funnier sketch idea than "Bread Lasso" (though we disagree). And then things wrap up with them… manifesting some positive affirmations?!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jason Sudeikis Manifests Having the Best SNL Ever (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGusYqHSjVM)

Here's a look back at Sudeikis at his old stomping grounds for a table read along with some screencaps from SNL's Instagram Stories of the cast:

And promo week kicked off for Sudeikis and Carlile on Tuesday with the official intro video (SNL is definitely not lacking in footage to use from his run and we need "What's Up With That?" to return in a serious way):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jason Sudeikis Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2nvLiOVZCc)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look back at the official announcement of the series return from over the summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)