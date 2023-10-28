Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: Beck Bennett Saturday Night Live, nbc, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

Saturday Night Live Returns Nov. 11th: Timothée Chalamet, boygenius

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 returns on November 11th with host Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and musical guest boygenius.

Even with first-time host/stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese) offering up some tricks & treats from the stages of Studio 8H this Halloween weekend, it's never too soon to start looking ahead to the rest of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49. And that future resumes on November 11th with host Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and musical guest boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus). Here's a look at the index cards making it official.

In the following clip, Bargatze and the Foo Fighters are joined by SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez for a trio of promos. In the first, Hernandez drops an appropriate pun for the holiday – and following that, Bargatze reminds Hernandez that he might be off by a week. And finally, Bargatze leaves Hernandez wanting in the compliment department…

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

