Saturday Night Live Revisiting Travis Kelce So Why Can't We? (VIDEO)

With Taylor Swift expected to give NBC Sunday Night Football a boost, NBC's Saturday Night Live is revisiting Travis Kelce's episode - and so are we.

It looks like Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and singing & songwriting phenomenon Taylor Swift are set to have their next stadium date this Sunday night in a game that should definitely give both Kelce and the Chiefs a lot of moments to shine (sorry, New York Jets fans). With the game going to be in prime time, NBC is going all out to win over the Swifties ahead of the next Sunday Night Football match-up. And one way that they're doing that is by rerunning the episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live that saw Kelce hosting (with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini). By the end of his opening monologue, Kelce proved that he had a future in the entertainment industry off of the football field (though he would be great on color commentary). Here's a look back at how Kelce won us over, as well as the promo work he did heading into his turn hosting the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. But first… about Sunday night…

Before we take a look back at Kelce's SNL run, here's how NBC Sunday Night Football is promoting tomorrow night's Chiefs/Jets game – to the tune of Swift's "Welcome to New York":

Saturday Night Live: Travis Kelce & Kelsea Ballerini Highlights

Before we look at specific sketches, I want to make it clear that everything worked this week. Kelce has a future in front of the camera, and that was never more evident than during his opening monologue. With "Weekend Update," we had Colin Jost & Michael Che running with the kind of relaxed vibe that comes from having about 40 minutes of great lead-in. And if you weren't tearing up by the time Ballerini wrapped "Penthouse," then there's a very good chance that you're missing a heart (so you might want to get that looked at). As for the sketches? Each of them is deserving of attention, but here's a rundown of sketches that had our brains lighting up the most:

"American Girl Café": The best sketch to start with following his monologue because it showed the audience that Kelce was a first-timer who was outside of film & television and willing to give himself over to "The SNL Process."

"Please Don't Destroy – Self-Defense": Once again, Kelce puts himself into the hands of skilled writers like Martin Herlihy, John Higgins & Ben Marshall, and what we end up with is a wonderfully absurd take on self-confidence, interns, motivational speakers, and the sweet, sweet satisfaction of checking an old woman against the wall hard when she tries to kill your friend.

"Straight Male Friend": A filmed fake ad that rises and falls on how well we buy into Bowen Yang and Kelce having a gay man/straight man friendship. Based on the social media reactions last night, as well as those from friends of mine online, the duo definitely hit some strong points. And as I'm writing this, I'm pretty sure that at least two female friends of mine are offering apologies for not realizing what a "burden" they are to their gay male friends (and possibly taking them out to brunch).

"Family Meeting": A great spotlight for Ego Nwodim & James Austin Johnson (with Kelce on-point supporting) about kids dealing with learning about their parents' evolving sexuality… through song. Between this and "Mama's Funeral," Nwodim continues to be one of the comedic forces who keep us tuning in. But bonus points need to go to Johnson for an amazing Michael MacDonald impersonation.

"Garrett from Hinge": Just in case the revelation is still lost on anyone out there, this was the sketch that hit the pause button to offer a reminder that Bowen Yang should teach a class in sketch-saving because his superpowers were on fine display once again. I know I had no right laughing about Garrett (Yang) needing to convince himself in the bathroom mirror not to kill the couple in the room on the other side of the door (Kelce & Heidi Gardner) – and yet? Yup… laughed my ass off. And more bonus points to Yang for imitating the pose that the Family Guy character Stewie had on Garrett's t-shirt.

Saturday Night Live: The Week in Review

Here's a look back at Kelce, Marcello Hernandez, Ego Nwodim, and Bowen Yang during the midweek sketch, where Kelce got to channel his inner "Indiana Jones" (along with the Instagram post above, which shows Kelce during read-thru):

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome/intro video for Kelce & Ballerini from earlier that week:

