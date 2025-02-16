Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Season 50 Returns with New Show on March 1st

NBC's Saturday Night Live confirmed that it's taking next weekend off to recover, but SNL will be back on March 1st with a new show.

Even though we're still in the first hour of the big primetime celebration, that doesn't mean that it's too soon to look ahead to the future – specifically, the future of Season 50. We got that answer, with NBC's Saturday Night Live confirming that it's taking next weekend off (understandable) but will be back on March 1st with a new show. BTW… here's a look at the official Season 50 cast image that was released over the weekend:

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 101 wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

