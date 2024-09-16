Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Shares Season 50 Teaser, "SNL 50" Anniversary Logo

Returning on September 28th, NBC's Saturday Night Live dropped the first teaser for Season 50 and a look at the "SNL 50" anniversary logo.

The summer before NBC's milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live saw a lot more "coming and going" than we were expecting. Unfortunately, we learned that Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast would not be returning to the cast – and we wish them nothing but the best with their post-SNL personal and professional lies. Shortly after, it was announced that Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline had joined the SNL cast as new featured players – with Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker promoted to the main cast. On September 28th, we're going to get a chance to see how the new cast gels and get a better sense of what EP Lorne Michaels and the team have planned for Season 50 – and now, the PR machine for Season 50 is getting unleashed with our first promo teaser for the show's return waiting for you above and a look at the official "SNL 50" logo below:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company included Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!