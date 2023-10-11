Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ice spice, nbc, Pete Davidson, preview, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: So THAT Explains Why Pete Davidson Is Hosting

In a teaser for Saturday Night Live Season 49, Bowen Yang & Chloe Fineman learn how Pete Davidson came to host SNL's season opener.

Okay, here's how things are looking for this weekend. We've got NBC's Saturday Night Live returning to kick off Season 49 this weekend – with host/SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice set to own the stages at Studio 8H. We know that we have a lot of returning faces – and (at least) one new one in Chloe Troast. And then there are those rumblings that James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted from feature players to the main cast adding another layer of excitement. But it all got really real yesterday with the release of the season's first intro video (more on that below) – and now, we have the return of the midweek sketch (with a look at read-thru probably happening later today)…

In the following clip, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman compare notes on what they did during the strike (yup, one of them caught up on Suits) before running into Davidson. Yup, he's been living in Studio 8H while his apartment is under construction. But when Yang & Fineman remind him of the rule about being in the studio, we learn just how much Davidson understands how the SNL hosting game gets played…

Here's a look back at the first official SNL welcome video for the 49th season – and don't forget that we have Bad Bunny serving as both the host and musical guest on October 21st (with our fingers crossed that we get a new episode for Halloween weekend):

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on 'Saturday Night Live' either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," the message to SAG-AFTRA members from earlier this month began. "The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order." Now, here's a look back at the post announcing Troast as the newest cast member:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!