Saturday Night Live Spotlights Adam Driver, SNL Cast During Read-Thru

With host Adam Driver & musical guest Olivia Rodrigo set for this weekend, here's a look at how NBC's Saturday Night Live read-thru is going.

With only three days to go until Adam Driver (Ferrari) & musical guest Olivia Rodrigo take the stages on NBC's Saturday Night Live Studio 8H for this weekend's episode, we were treated to Driver's approach to acting in his midweek sketch. Now, we're getting a chance for a fly-in to see how Wednesday night's read-thru is going – first, with a look at the SNL cast:

And here's a look at how Driver's taking it all in – with on-stage promo set for Thursday evening:

In the following midweek sketch that was released early on Wednesday, we get a look into the process that Driver goes through to get into character. Any character…

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome video, rolling out the red carpet for Driver & Rodrigo ahead of this weekend's show. – and don't forget that SNL icon Kate McKinnon & musical guest Billie Eilish are on tap to send us off into the holiday break on December 16th:

Last week, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

