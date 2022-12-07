Saturday Night Live Visits Steve Martin & Martin Short at Read-Thru

With the midweek sketch hitting earlier today, we assumed that we would get a chance to check in on Saturday Night Live co-hosts Steve Martin & Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) during tonight's SNL read-thru. And our assumptions were right, but surprisingly (at least at the time of this writing), we didn't get a look at the rest of the cast

Here's a look at Martin & Short holding court during the read-thru, with the duo set to join musical guest Brandi Carlile on Thursday (fingers crossed) for their on-stage promos:

In this week's midweek sketch, SNL cast member Michael Longfellow gets a chance to meet his comedy heroes… and in doing so, we see the secret behind Martin & Short's close working relationship. So with that in mind, here's a look at today's midweek sketch, and don't forget that December 17th's midseason finale brings host Austin Butler (Elvis) and musical guest the Yeah Yeah Yeahs:

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome video for Martin, Short & Carlile that kicked off the week (followed by a look back at some thoughts on the season and beyond from SNL creator Lorne Michaels):

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Lorne Michaels on Saturday Night Live Season 48, SNL Future & More

Speaking with The New York Times, Michaels addressed the casting changes, labeling the upcoming season as "a year of reinvention" that could lead to some "exhilarating" change. He also had some reassuring words for "Weekend Update" fans and teased what's in store for SNL's big 50th-anniversary celebration. Here are some of the highlights:

COVID-19 Fallout Resulted in Much Larger SNL Cast Than Usual: "The pandemic had put us in this position where no one could really leave because there were no jobs. And at the same time, if I don't add new people every year, then the show isn't the show. There have to be new people, for both our sake and also for the audience."

Michaels Believes Cast Departures are Good Things for SNL: "We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren't getting enough playing time. The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their talent and to keep pushing that. And there's something so much better about the show when all that matters is the show. There's a time to say goodbye, and there's a natural time for it, but the natural time just got interfered with by the pandemic."

… Except with Colin Jost, Michael Che & "Weekend Update": "Particularly, coming into a midterm election, I just need that part ['Weekend Update' with Che & Jost] to be as solid as it is."

SNL's 50th Anniversary/Season? Think Big: "The 50th will be a big event. We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."