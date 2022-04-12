Saturday Night Live Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Lizzo to Studio 8H

After an episode where everything worked for us except for the host himself (sorry, but Jake Gyllenhaal came across pretty bland), NBC's Saturday Night Live is back with the episode we've been waiting most to see since it was first announced. After a little more than two years since her last appearance as musical guest, Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) is back to do double-duty as host & musical guest. Now look, no pressure or anything but if there's anyone who's already shown themselves more than capable of balancing comedy with music like a pro? Oh yeah, it's Lizzo…

Now here's a look at this week's host & musical guest Lizzo as well as some reminders of when her greatness last graced Studio 8H on December 21, 2019 (with host Eddie Murphy) in this week's intro video:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

