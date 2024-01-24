Posted in: Fox, Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: family guy, saturn awards, seth macfarlane, The Orville, william shatner

Saturn Awards Honoring Seth MacFarlane; William Shatner Presenting

Seth MacFarlane will receive the Robert Forster Artist’s Award during the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, with William Shatner set to present.

On February 4, 2024, The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films will bestow the illustrious Robert Forster Artist's Award upon one very deserving writer, director, producer, actor & singer – Seth MacFarlane. Hosted by Joel McHale and set to stream live on ElectricNOW, the 51st Annual Saturn Awards is set to honor MacFarlane for his body of animated & live-action work over the course of his career on both sides of the camera. Considering that MacFarlane is the creator of The Orville and has made no secret of the fact that he has been heavily influenced by the "Star Trek" universe, it seems only fitting that the pop culture icon himself, William Shatner, be the one to present him with the honor. Here's a look at what The Academy had to say about choosing MacFarlane as this year's recipient:

Through MacFarlane's work both in front of and behind the camera in film and television ("Ted," "Family Guy," "The Orville") he and his production company, Fuzzy Door, have created an enviable portfolio of award-winning properties connecting global audiences through the lens of individual experiences. His newly released event series "Ted" debuted on Peacock and has become the most-watched original title in the streamer's history over seven days. This year also marks the 25th Anniversary of his hit animated series "Family Guy" on FOX. MacFarlane created, executive produces and stars in Hulu's Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed live-action space adventure series "The Orville."

"Seth is a multi-talented entertainer who continues to leave an indelible mark on the community as a whole. His unique style and ability to blend humor with social commentary across a multitude of genres have made him a household name. We are truly honored to bestow this very special award to him," shared Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn Awards producers Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus.

The Robert Forster Artist's Award is bestowed upon an innovative trailblazer for their body of work and impact on the entertainment industry. The Award is in honor of the late, dear friend/Saturn Award favorite Robert Forster (Jackie Brown), whose talent and legacy amongst his peers was an inspiration to all. The first recipient of the Award was Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future" franchise), and last year's recipients were Bob Odenkirk and the cast of AMC's Better Call Saul.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror is a non-profit organization founded in 1972 by film historian Doctor Donald A. Reed and is supported by several hundred genre enthusiasts and professionals (such as JJ Abrams, Dean Devlin, Gale Anne Hurd, Guillermo Del Toro, Greg Berlanti, and Kevin Feige) who have participated in the ongoing efforts of the Academy to promote genre film production and television programming since 1972. The organization is currently headed by President Robert Holguin and Saturn leaders Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus.

