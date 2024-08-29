Posted in: TV, USA Network | Tagged: jordan peele, scare tactics

Scare Tactics Trailer: Jordan Peele, USA Network Preview Reboot Series

Set to haunt USA Network beginning October 4th, here's the official trailer for Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions' Scare Tactics reboot.

Last month, the word came down that filmmaker and horror icon Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope) and his Monkeypaw Productions were spearheading a reboot of Scare Tactics for USA Network. Set to launch on October 4th to help with the Halloween season, the series turns unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies. Set up by their friends and family, these unwitting participants are put in twisted scenarios with fully immersive stories that blur the lines of reality, horror, and comedy as they navigate one unreal decision after another. And now, we have a look at the official trailer – one that vibes closely to the early-season glory days of the original – and yes, that's the WWE's Cody Rhodes and The New Day appearing.

"As one of the most visionary creators of the day, there is nothing Jordan Peele can't do. We're honored to be making our first unscripted series together," shared Corie Henson, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. "This brilliant reimagining of the classic 'Scare Tactics' has it all – laughs, jump scares, and outrageous moments. In the hands of Jordan and Monkeypaw, you never know what's coming next."

Win Rosenfeld, President of Monkeypaw Productions, added, "We're so grateful at Monkeypaw to help reimagine one of our all-time favorite hidden-camera shows. Working with showrunner Elan Gale, one of the most creative and mischievous minds in unscripted television, and Scott Hallock, the brilliant creator of the original 'Scare Tactics,' has been an absolute blast. It's cathartic and hilarious to watch people get a little scared, and the scenarios we cooked up for this season are really wild. We can't wait to share a little light-hearted schadenfreude with audiences soon."

"What do you get when you combine Jordan Peele, hidden cameras, unsuspecting people, and horror-movie scenarios? You're about to find out," noted Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. "Working with Monkeypaw Productions, NBCU, and USA Network to bring one of the most creatively scary and hilarious projects to life has been a phenomenal experience. We can't wait for audiences to join in the fun of our first unscripted project with Jordan as it perfectly blends horror, humor, and reality."

Peele and Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studios (UTAS) are set to produce. Original series producer Scott Hallock and his WMTI Productions banner will also executive produce. Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal Watson will executive produce for Monkeypaw. Elan Gale (FBoy Island, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!