Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: scarpetta

Scarpetta: Kidman & Curtis' Patricia Cornwell Adapt Set for Q1 2026

Prime Video, Nicole Kidman, and Jamie Lee Curtis' series adaptation of author Patricia Cornwell's Scarpetta is set to premiere in Q1 2026.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring & executive-producing Scarpetta, it was back in March, and Curtis was sharing how she had wrapped filming on the series adaptation of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's novels. A little more than two months later, Curtis had even better news to pass along during Amazon's Prime Video Upfronts. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight (ET) at the event, Curtis shared how Kidman joining the series – and Curtis ending up on both sides of the camera – came about. In addition, we learned that the series has a two-season commitment and that the first season arrives in Q1 2026 (January-March).

The series is set to follow Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional, including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Here's a look at the Instagram post from Cornwell that included a clip of Curtis' interview with ET:

Along with Kidman and Curtis, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino, and Hunter Parrish (Weeds) as Past Benton Wesley.

In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz.

Also, Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Anna Diop (Nanny), Graham Phillips (Riverdale), Georgia King (Vice Principals), and Charlie Foster (The Garcias) have also been tapped for recurring roles. Sircar is set as Blaise Fruge, a policewoman, with Diop on board as Sierra "Tron" Patron, a Cyber Investigator with the FBI. Phillips has been tapped for the role of Past Matt Petersen, a handsome, genteel actor, while King joins the cast as Past Maggie Cutbush. Foster is set to play Wingo, an assistant in the morgue.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!