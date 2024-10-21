Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: jamie lee curtis, nicole kidman, scarpetta

Scarpetta Rehearsals Start This Week; Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Update

Jamie Lee Curtis shared an update on how things are going with Prime Video's upcoming Nicole Kidman and Curtis-starring series Scarpetta.

Since the news came down back in September that Prime Video had given a two-season order for a series based on bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels, we've been getting casting updates on the Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring series. The series follows Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Now, we're getting an update on how things are going on the production side, with Curtis posting a look at the cover of the pilot script and noting that this is the first week of rehearsals – and that includes final planning, scheduling, fittings, and more.

In addition to Kidman and Curtis, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, and Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino. In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

