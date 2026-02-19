Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo: Grace Gets Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daphne Seal of Approval

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed) is all-in on Mckenna Grace being cast as Daphne for Netflix's series.

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates Mckenna Grace's casting as Daphne in Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series

Mckenna Grace brings Scooby-Doo experience, having voiced young Daphne in the animated film Scoob!

The new series reimagines Mystery Inc.'s origins as they unite over a supernatural mystery at summer camp

Matthew Lillard voices support, hoping the modern show stays true to Scooby-Doo's core themes of friendship

Earlier this week, we learned that Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) had been cast in the role of Daphne Blake in Netflix, Midnight Radio, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television's live-action Scooby-Doo. The eight-episode modern reimagining of the beloved animated series is written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Cowboy Bebop) and will spotlight how the Mystery Inc. gang first came together. Well, it didn't take long before Grace's casting got the approval of none other than Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who took to social media to offer her support. Of course, Gellar famously played Daphne Blake in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Grace is no stranger to the "Scooby-Doo" universe, either, having voiced young Daphne Blake in 2020's animated film Scoob! Here's a look at what Gellar had to share, along with Grace's response:

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the series will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix! In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/zNipea5gz6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Checking in with EW to discuss Scream 7, Matthew Lillard shared that he was happy to see the "Scooby Gang" back, whether it's animated or live action. Lillard starred as Shaggy in two live-action film adaptations, co-starring with Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and voice actor Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

"My general thought is that I'm really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back," Lillard said "We haven't done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it's a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It's the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It's about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it's a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn."

"I think that having it back is good," Lillard continued, noting that he hopes the streaming service sticks to what made the franchise so popular over the years. "My hope is that they hold onto what's tried and true and take their hack at it. But the reality is that I'm sort of a purist when it comes to that franchise. The core of it is really about friendship. It's really lovely, and I hope that they hold onto that."

Appelbaum and Rosenberg will serve as showrunners, with the duo executive-producing alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner via Midnight Radio. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!