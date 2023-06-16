Posted in: Anime, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim anime

Scott Pilgrim: Michael Cera on Recording "Very Funny" Anime Adapt

Michael Cera shared what it was like recording Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Anime, the film's devoted fanbase, and what viewers can expect.

Netflix found a way to grab the attention of fans of Bryan Lee O'Malley & artist BenDavid Grabinski's Scott Pilgrim graphic novels as well as Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation. And they did that by announcing that Scott Pilgrim Anime would be coming their way – and they got the band back together to voice this animated take. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Cera was asked what it was like working on a different take on the beloved cult classic film (though considering the success it's achieved over the years, we can just call it a "modern classic" now). "It's very cool that we get to make more of it. I've never had the experience of being able to make a new version of something with the same people like this. It's very uncanny. It's a very strange experience! It's nice that people still care enough to bring it up, watch it, and enjoy it. That seems like a great success," Cera shared.

As for what viewers can expect, Cera focuses on the humor while also dropping an interesting tease about the music. "I think it's gonna be so funny. I've had so much fun recording it and hearing what other people are doing. There have been a couple of songs… I kind of don't fully know what to expect other than it's going to be really funny," he added. Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the cast announcement teaser that hit back in March:

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are also set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

