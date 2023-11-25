Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim takes off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A Fantastic, Fun Take We Didn't See Coming

The new Netflix reimagining Scott Pilgrim Takes Off really pits Scott Pilgrim against the world this time - but in ways we didn't expect.

Article Summary Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" dazzles with stunning animation and a brilliant soundtrack.

The show presents an entirely new story, showing growth and depth in familiar characters.

Ramona's journey of self-discovery and making amends is a highlight of the series.

An unexpected twist has Scott's adversaries becoming allies in a heartwarming turn.

The new Netflix adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley & BenDavid Grabinski's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels – or rather, reimagining – Scott Pilgrim Takes Off really pits Scott Pilgrim against the world this time. It was visually stunning, and the story was fun, entertaining, and just all-around fantastic in every way possible. We binged the season (Season 2, pretty please?) in one sitting, and it was impossible to pause or even turn away from the screen in all that time. This new adventurous take on the characters and story we all love but only thought we knew walked up to hype's door, kicked it in, and then grabbed a whole lot more hype.

While I planned to save this part to the end, I am a huge fan of the animation style of this show. It was like an urban Bee and Puppycat filled with characters that felt like old friends in a new light. The animation is just so beautiful. I was enchanted by the lights, the sparkles, the scenes, and the little details. It just made my heart feel so full and happy. As an artist, it vibed with creative inspiration. I love the style, the character designs, and most of all, the way the colors were used throughout: it was as if I could feel and taste the colors along with them. Of course, the visuals are always amplified when the soundtrack is just bomb.

We also need to discuss the writing: from the storytelling to the dialogue. I think what's most special about this is how it tells a completely new story while still holding elements that we have known about. The character development in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is unlike anything I had imagined. I knew it would be a different story, but I did not know what to expect – and even so, it still took me for an emotional ride I was not prepared for. The writing for the show is fantastic and brings the characters to life in a very relatable manner. The dialogue is flawless and really just makes everything come together like a nicely wrapped box of bonbons. I'm still amazed at how I found myself better appreciating some of the characters – with their faults better defining them for me, and personal faults of all kinds were definitely on display.

The story we know changes very early on when Scott is "destroyed" during his first battle with Matthew Patel, thus not fighting the rest of the League of Evil Exes. This leads to the crumbling of its foundation, and we actually get to see new sides to all the surrounding cast. Things take some seriously unexpected turns, and I found myself laughing, screaming, and crying all throughout the show's run. Definitely way more giggles than I expected. Turns out all the members were just broken-hearted evil exes, and we get to see Ramona make amends with them along the way – in the right way.

I think this was one of my favorite aspects of the show: Ramona and her taking ownership of her feelings instead of running away. I get a little choked up even writing about it right now. I love how much emotion we get from the characters and, honestly, from all of them. Even with Scott out of the picture, I like how we get to know so much about them individually and how we see them grow in a span of 8 episodes that made my heart grow just like the Grinch's. I especially love that we got more of Wallace – one of my favorite characters, he was emotionally stunted in a different way than Ramona, and yet he grew as a character that made him more than just a "snark machine."

I also enjoyed who Gideon became – or rather, who he went back to being and how he found Julie and amended his friendships after having lost it all. I am a very big fan of how the league ended up fighting on Scott and Ramona's side when everything came down, and we realized who the big bad really was. I am not going to lie, I nearly got teary-eyed seeing them all on the same team and how they all just grew into their better-flawed selves. It reminded me of a happier, quirkier, and more adventurous Dog Sees God as everyone starts battling their own darkness and finding their paths along the way. And having Old Scott Pilgrim as the big bad had me vibing "Nega-Scott" in a very cool way – a wonderfully respectful nod to what came before the anime, adaptation-wise.

I knew I was going to love Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. I mean, the animation had already sold me on it 10 times over, but it just blew my mind how much I loved the story we were presented with. Not just the animation style but the story itself and the characters that brought it to life – complete with a fantastic soundtrack that I just want to get on my phone. Also, can we talk about Metric and Envy Adam's new single during Scott's wake? I was so happy to know that a Metric song was included as if Black Sheep does not live in my head rent-free after the movie version. Of course they had to give me another favorite earworm to bang to. I am so happy we what we got, and I honestly wish there was more to binge. Then again, here was that ending… hmmm?

