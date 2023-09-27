Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, bryan lee o'malley, netflix, preview, scott pilgrim

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Preview: Destiny's at the Door (with DVDs)

Ramona Flowers has a different delivery job in this extended preview of Netflix and Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

With only a little less than two months to go until Netflix's anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels, the streaming service was kind enough to offer us an extended preview of what's to come. With the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation returning to voice their respective characters on the anime side of the pop culture universe, there's been a ton of excitement over the series since it was first announced. But now, we have a look at that moment when fate rang Scott's doorbell – and that fate's name was Ramona Flowers. And she has his Netflix DVD order… as you're about to see in the following clip from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Here's a look at the official clip for Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off that was released earlier today during DROP01:

With the animated onslaught set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look back at the official teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, followed by a look back at what else we know about the upcoming streaming series:

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the cast announcement teaser that hit back in March:

O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are also set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

