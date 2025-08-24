Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: scream, Scream the TV Series

Scream: The TV Series Star Carlson Young on Her MTV Show Memories

Carlson Young (Trust) touched on what she remembers most from her two-season run as Brook Maddox on MTV's Scream: The TV Series.

The Scream franchise's TV run had multiple casts, separate from the iconic film series characters.

Young highlights building deep friendships and learning from the cast and directors during filming.

Brooke’s story remains unresolved, with hopes for future connections in upcoming Scream projects.

The Scream franchise has had a rather complicated history both on film and TV. Aside from the separate controversies surrounding star Neve Campbell, who didn't appear in the sixth film due to pay disparity, but returns for the upcoming seventh film, and the unceremonious one-off of Melissa Barrera for her social media post, there was an MTV series that lasted three seasons with two casts. The first two seasons, which contained 24 episodes, featured a separate core cast with zero association with the films, and season three, rebranded "Resurrection" and landing on the sister network (under the same Paramount family) VH1 in 2019, in another attempted reboot, had a completely different cast that only lasted six episodes. Carlson Young was part of the original MTV series cast playing Brooke Maddox, the gorgeous, sassy, and wealthy Queen Bee of George Washington High School, and best friends with Emma Duval (Willa Fitzgerald).

Surviving both seasons, Brooke was last left attending New York University as one of the several loose ends among several TV characters of the franchise that haven't been revisited in the films, and not likely to be revisited in the upcoming Kevin Williamson sequel set for 2026. Perhaps we can hope someone at Paramount and Skydance might remember to keep their options open to giving the endings we all deserve for these characters. While promoting her work directing Trust, Young spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on her time on the MTV series from 2015-2016.

Since they're still making 'Scream' films, and you were part of the TV end of that franchise, I was wondering what your fondest memory of being in that franchise is?

My fondest memory working on Scream? Hmmm…there are a lot of fond memories. I learned so much from that show, and everybody on that show became close friends, deep soul friends of mine. We were all having an education together, and we got to work with some incredible directors. I don't know if I could pin it down to a singular experience. It was all a very good experience.

Scream: the TV Series, which also stars Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini, Tracy Middendorf, Tom Maden, Kiana Brown, Santiago Segura, RJ Cyler, Jessica Sula, Giorgia Whigham, Tyga, Keke Palmer, C.J. Wallace, and Roger L. Jackson, is available on digital. Twisted Pictures and Republic Pictures' Trust, which stars Sophie Turner, Peter Mensah, Billy Campbell, Katey Sagal, Rhys Coiro, Forrest Goodluck, Gianni Paolo, and Renata Vaca, is available in theaters.

