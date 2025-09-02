Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Judy Reyes Returning for ABC's Revival/Sequel Series

Judy Reyes will be a special recurring guest star on ABC's Scrubs sequel series, joining Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke.

Article Summary Judy Reyes returns as Carla Espinosa in the new Scrubs sequel series on ABC as a special recurring guest star.

Original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke reprise their beloved roles and executive produce.

Series creator Bill Lawrence executive-produces the revival, which includes a mix of returning writers and fresh voices.

The Scrubs sequel explores JD and Turk reuniting at Sacred Heart, navigating a changed medical world together.

Official word dropped in July that ABC had given a series order for a Scrubs revival/sequel series, with series creator Bill Lawrence executive producing and series stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke returning and executive producing. At the time, a lot of fans were feeling cautiously optimistic, waiting to see who else would be returning to revisit the show's universe. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Judy Reyes's (ABC's High Potential) Carla Espinosa would join Braff's J.D., Faison's Turk, and Chalke's Elliot Reid in a special recurring guest star role.

"We're in the process of, the cool thing, putting the writers together. And it's the best thing in the world to see that some of the most talented writers in the world wrote on that show and they're all still friends, and my friends. And so [we] have a combination of the old and new. We're just starting to build it right now. And I expect it to make an appearance very soon," the series creator revealed back in February regarding the project. In terms of why now seems the right time to revisit the beloved series' universe, Lawrence added, "I thought about it a lot, and I think the main impetus is selfish. It's that we're all friends, and we enjoy spending time together, and you can't meet a writer or an actor or actress on that show, a crew member, that didn't count that as one of the highlights of their career. And so all of us were like, even if it's just that, why not do it again? And that's part of the fun."

The sequel series will follow JD Dorian (Braff) and Christopher Turk (Faison), who scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. Showrunners Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra executive-produce alongside Lawrence. Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer will also executive-produce the reboot for Lawrence's production company, Doozer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!