Scrubs Official Teaser, Key Art Poster: Same Team, New Beginnings

The newest teaser for ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes & John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs brings back our "feels."

Article Summary Scrubs revival reunites Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley on ABC

New teaser and key art poster offer fresh glimpses into the beloved hospital comedy's next chapter

Original creator Bill Lawrence leads the return, promising the classic vibe with new faces joining the cast

Braff and Faison clarify Scrubs is a revival, focusing on the original team reuniting, not a reboot or sequel

As we inch closer to the premiere of original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs, ABC has been stepping up its game when it comes to giving fans a sense of what they can expect from the revival series. For this go-around, we're going to kick things off with a look at the new key art poster that was released:

Here's a look at the latest teaser for the show's revival, offering more clues about what brings the band back together. In addition, we have new and familiar faces providing their takes on the show's classic theme, followed by the image gallery that was released, insights from Braff and Faison, and more:

Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Offer Revival Series Details & More

Previously, Braff and Faison offered some insights into what viewers can expect from the original series' revival – including why they're referring to it as a "revival." In terms of what Scrubs is in terms of the original series, Braff and Faison make it clear that it's more of a revival than a reboot or sequel. "There's a distinction, revival, meaning you're bringing back the original people and the original vibe of the show, whereas a reboot would be sort of rethinking it with new people," Braff explained during an in-depth interview with Esquire. That shifted the focus to the infamous ninth season of the original series, which looked to shift the focus from the original cast (though some would make varying appearances) onto a group of students from Winston University's medical school. The season was not well-received, though there has been a growing re-appreciation for it over the years.

"[Scrubs creator] Bill Lawrence has said that he wishes that had a different title. It was meant to be a sort of spin-off, really. He always said he wishes he had called it 'Scrubs: Med School.' It was supposed to be taking some of the characters, moving them to a new location. I think that would've made everything clear for the fans. For years now, there's been this feeling like season 9 doesn't really count, and I get people's feelings about that. I think it would've been all easier if it had been called a 'reboot/spin-off,'" Braff shared. "I feel like if you call it like an Elseworld or a multiverse-type situation, then I think the fans can dig that. I like to look at season 9 as a multiverse story, like a different universe," Faison added, noting that the revival "goes back to the old universe."

At this point, if you're looking to stay as spoiler-free as possible, you might want to turn away. Though he doesn't get into serious details, Braff did offer an overview of what's in playing during the opener that leads to the band getting back together. "J.D. is working as a concierge doctor, and he has to come back because, even though he lives about an hour away, one of his patients has been admitted to Sacred Heart. He and Turk are still great friends, but because of their lives and their schedules, they just don't see each other that much. That loss, that deterioration of the friendship, has hurt both of them. Turk has a big family, but neither one of them really has the community or the friendship that they had in the original series. And they really long for it. So when J.D. comes back for this patient and is reconnected with Dr. Cox and Carla and The Todd [Robert Maschio] and Turk and Elliot and all of these people, there's this domino effect of everyone experiencing what it's like to all be back together again. And that has an impact on all of them."

Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars. Robert Maschio (Cougar Town) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life on Deck) will reprise their roles as Todd and Hooch, respectively. Joining the show's universe are recurring guest stars Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Joel Kim Booster (K-Pop: Demon Hunters), with Bayer reportedly set as Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Booster's Dr. Eric Park is an attending at Sacred Heart. Regarding the newest class of interns, viewers can expect to see Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside) as Serena, Jacob Dudman (The Choral) as Asher, David Gridley (The Rookie) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi (Lioness) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Dashana.

Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive-produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

