Scrubs Return Teaser: Yeah, They Really Are Perfect For Each Other

Check out the latest teaser for ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs revival.

Article Summary Scrubs revival drops a teaser with Zach Braff and Donald Faison leading the cast.

JD and Turk reunite at Sacred Heart, facing a new medical landscape and the next generation of interns.

Fan-favorite characters return alongside newcomers, promising classic humor and heartfelt moments.

The series premieres on ABC on February 25, 2026, with both new and familiar faces joining the ensemble.

Sure, we still have about two months to go before ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs hits to our screens (February 25, 2026, to be precise). Thankfully, the folks behind the show's return don't consider that to be too early to drop a teaser – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. In the revival series, JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) are scrubbing in together for the first time in a long time, but Medicine (and interns) has changed. Thankfully, their bromance has stood the test of time. New and familiar faces will navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. In the preview below, JD, Turk, and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) do their best to make it clear that they haven't lost their swagger – but did they ever really have it to begin with?

Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars. Robert Maschio (Cougar Town) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life on Deck) will reprise their roles as Todd and Hooch, respectively. Here's a look at the revival series teaser that was released earlier today, followed by the teaser that dropped in November:

Joining the show's universe are recurring guest stars Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Joel Kim Booster (K-Pop: Demon Hunters), with Bayer reportedly set as Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Booster's Dr. Eric Park is an attending at Sacred Heart. Regarding the newest class of interns, viewers can expect to see Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside) as Serena, Jacob Dudman (The Choral) as Asher, David Gridley (The Rookie) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi (Lioness) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Dashana.

Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive-produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

