Scrubs Revival Adds 9 to Cast: Robert Maschio, Phill Lewis Returning

ABC's upcoming Scrubs revival has added nine to the cast, including Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis returning as Todd and Hooch, respectively.

Original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley return.

Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster join as new recurring staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Five new interns round out the cast, introducing fresh faces to the Scrubs universe.

Just before October hit, ABC shared a look at original series creator Bill Lawrence and returning stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley at the table read for the first episode of the upcoming Scrubs revival series. Now, we're learning who else will be joining them, with Variety reporting exclusively that nine more have joined the cast. On the returning side, Robert Maschio (Cougar Town) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life on Deck) will reprise their roles as Todd and Hooch, respectively.

Joining the show's universe are recurring guest stars Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Joel Kim Booster (K-Pop: Demon Hunters), with Bayer reportedly set as Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Booster's Dr. Eric Park is an attending at Sacred Heart. Regarding the newest class of interns, viewers can expect to see Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside) as Serena, Jacob Dudman (The Choral) as Asher, David Gridley (The Rookie) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi (Lioness) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Dashana.

JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) are set to scrub in together for the first time in a long time, but Medicine (and interns) has changed. Thankfully, their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old will navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars.

Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

