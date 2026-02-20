Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Revival Picks Up From Season 8: Flynn, Miller Set to Return

Set after the events of Season 8, ABC's Scrubs revival sees favorites Christa Miller and Neil Flynn, and some new faces, joining the cast.

Neil Flynn and Christa Miller reprise their beloved roles as the Janitor and Jordan Sullivan.

The revival series also features guest stars like Rachel Bilson and new interns, bringing fresh dynamics to Sacred Heart.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence confirms focus on original trio, skipping the Med School era for the revival.

When we last saw Neil Flynn's Janitor on Scrubs, it was in the season nine opening when he asks Turk (Donald Faison) where JD (Zach Braff) is before the chief of surgery breaks to him the bad news about his departure. He then leaves his mop behind and presumably walks away from Sacred Heart, forever. Now it looks like that rivalry that helped shape eight seasons of the Bill Lawrence series will finally be revisited, with Flynn set to return. Also returning in a guest capacity is Christa Miller, who is not only the current music supervisor of the series and Lawrence's spouse, but also reprising her role as the icy and abrasive Jordan Sullivan, the ex-wife of chief of surgery, Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley). Jordan and JD share a mutual bond, and they both get on Perry's nerves to the point that things got intimate, and Jordan named their daughter Jennifer Dillon, who also shares the same initials as John Dorian (Braff), much to Perry's annoyance. The two are part of the latest slate of names joining the ABC medical sitcom revival.

Scrubs: Neil Flynn and Christa Miller to Reprise Janitor and Jordan, Rachel Bilson Among Others to Guest Star

Joining Flynn and Miller are Rachel Bilson (Nashville, The O.C.), Andy Ridings (Shifting Gears, All My Children), and Lisa Gilroy (Shrinking, Twisted Metal). Bilson will play Charlie, a beautiful and elusive visitor at Sacred Heart. Ridings plays Wes, a pilot who delivers transplant organs, and Gilroy, who already works with Lawrence on the AppleTV series, plays Lily, an angelic-looking harp player who plays in the lobby of the hospital.

Scrubs is already pretty stacked with the returning Braff, Faison, and Sarah Chalke at the core reprising their roles as JD, Turk, and Elliot. They're also joined by the returning McGinley, Judy Reyes, Robert Maschio, and Phill Lewis, reprising their recurring roles as Cox, Carla, The Todd, and Hooch. New to the series are Vanessa Bayer as Sacred Heart's wellness counselor Sibby, Joel Kim Booster as JD's new rival Dr. Eric Park, and playing the interns are Amanda Morrow as Dashana and Layla Mohammadi as Amara on the surgical side, and Ava Bunn as Tosh, Josh Dudman as Asher, and David Gridley as Blake on the medical side.

The revival series follows the trio more directly, focusing on the events of season eight, Lawrence told Deadline, rather than what took place during season nine or the "Med School" era, which focused on Kerry Bishé, Dave Franco, and the company's intern characters, but maintains that the season is still canon. Season 10 is more of a refocus on the trio teaching others, and dealing with middle age, than a passing of the torch. Scrubs premieres with its first two episodes on ABC and Hulu on February 25th.

Oh, he is SO back.

