Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Revival Previewed in ABC's OG Series Retrospective Video

ABC included a brief look at Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Judy Reyes from the upcoming revival series in a new Scrubs retrospective video.

Earlier this month, we learned that ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs would be making round again beginning on February 25, 2026. In the revival series, JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) are scrubbing in together for the first time in a long time, but Medicine (and interns) has changed. Thankfully, their bromance has stood the test of time. New and familiar faces will navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.

Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars. Robert Maschio (Cougar Town) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life on Deck) will reprise their roles as Todd and Hooch, respectively. Now, ABC is sharing a retrospective video that looks back on the groundbreaking sitcom's nine-season run – with a little something extra near the end to give us a small taste of what we can expect.

Joining the show's universe are recurring guest stars Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Joel Kim Booster (K-Pop: Demon Hunters), with Bayer reportedly set as Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Booster's Dr. Eric Park is an attending at Sacred Heart. Regarding the newest class of interns, viewers can expect to see Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside) as Serena, Jacob Dudman (The Choral) as Asher, David Gridley (The Rookie) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi (Lioness) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Dashana.

Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive-produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!