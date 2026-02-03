Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Teasers Spotlight Interns Gridley's Blake & Mohammadi's Amara

ABC's Scrubs is spotlighting two of the revival series' newest interns: David Gridley's Blake Lewis and Layla Mohammadi's Amara Hadi.

Article Summary Scrubs teasers spotlight new interns Blake Lewis (David Gridley) and Amara Hadi (Layla Mohammadi)

Teasers showcase Blake's confident skills and Amara's quirky, unconventional hospital entrance

Returning favorites Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke mentor the new class at Sacred Heart

New episodes arrive February 25th on ABC and Hulu, continuing Scrubs' blend of heart and comedy

While the bulk of the attention of the Scrubs revival has been the returning favorites with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Robert Machio, and Phill Lewis, the Bill Lawrence-created medical sitcom hasn't changed in terms of focusing on the latest class of interns, offering harsh life lessons, and off-the-wall comedy at Sacred Heart, which is a teaching hospital. As we draw closer to season 10's premiere on ABC and Hulu, we've been getting introduced to the new faces, first with Amanda Morrow's Dashana, and now, David Gridley's Blake Lewis and Layla Mohammadi's Amara Hadi.

Scrubs Season 10: Meet the New Interns: Blake and Amara

As we meet Blake, he says, "Oh my God, this is humiliating," before pushing his colleague out of the way, "Captain Bedside, face that way." Senior attending physician, J.D. (Braff) offers, "Yeah, I think that's probably for the best. Now don't be overconfident, finding the radial artery can be tricky," as Blake effortlessly injects his patient in the wrist, informing J.D. "I'm in." As J.D. compliments him, "You made that look handsome—easy," before Blake gives him an awkward look.

When it comes to Amara, we see Blake talking to Asher (Jacob Dudman), "Also, I heard Amara is some kind of weirdo shut-in," with Asher dismissing, "She's not a weirdo," before the two stop in surprise as Amara drives a floor waxer across the hospital hallway. Blake dryly responds, "Yeah, yeah. Totally normal," as the clip closes with a front shot of Amara still driving.

Also joining the cast of Scrubs season two are Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck), Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island), and Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside). The series reunites the core as JD finds himself back working at Sacred Heart after some time away working with his best friend Turk (Faison) and wife, Elliot (Chalke), again, finding himself in the role as a mentor to a new crop of interns under the watchful eye of his abrasive former mentor in Chief of Medicine, Dr. Perry Cox (McGinley) while also adapting to middle aged life. Scrubs returns February 25th on ABC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!