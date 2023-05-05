Secret Invasion Director on Gravik; "Third Man," "Searchers" Influence Secret Invasion director Ali Selim on the series being inspired by "The Third Man" & "The Searchers" and Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik.

As the days dwindle down until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s live-action series Secret Invasion hits our screens, series star Samuel L. Jackson offered us some perspective on a very different Nick Fury for this go-around. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from director Ali Selim on how the viewers can expect a story that starts out as a spy thriller and becomes so much more for Jackson's Fury. "We talked a lot about classic espionage noir, like 'The Third Man.' As Nick moves through it, he walks out of a noir and into a Western. He becomes the lone gunslinger walking down Main Street looking for bad guys to vanquish," Selim shared during an interview with Empire. "We go from 'The Third Man' to John Wayne in 'The Searchers,' and Sam walks effortlessly from one into the next."

The series will also leave viewers questioning how we decide who the "good guys" and "bad guys" are, and how much of that comes down to perspective. "Who is a terrorist, and why are they a terrorist? Especially here in the States, it's easy to say we're the good guys, and they're the terrorists," Selim explained. "The interesting thing for me is to ask: how did we as a nation-state influence the environment these people come from?" And that's the perspective viewers should keep in mind when judging Kingsley Ben-Adir's Skrull rebel Gravik. "Gravik is not just a bad guy with a bomb. His story and how he came to this grievance is clearly explored here. That doesn't just refer back to movie history and noir; it refers to our times today," Selin shared. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer, followed by a very telling series overview:

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.