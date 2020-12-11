Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars & More Marvel Series Confirmed

To say that The Walt Disney Company Investors' Day was huge would be an understatement, with wave after wave of series announcements lighting up social media- from "Star Wars" and Marvel Studios, and pretty much everything in-between. Here's a look at what was announced in the (somewhat) near future from Marvel Studios for Disney+.

Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson returns to the role of Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' original series Secret Invasion– about the discovered infiltration of the Skrulls into the entire Marvel universe.

Ironheart: Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an original series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Tony Stark's Iron Man- straight from the pages of the comic books.

Armor Wars: Don Cheadle reprises his role as James Rhodes aka War Machine in the original series- based on the classic Marvel comic book storyline about Tony Stark's worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Written and directed by James Gunn, the special is set for 2022.

I Am Groot: Everyone's favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on the streaming service, featuring several new and unusual characters (coming soon).

Now here's a look at the most recent trailer for WandaVision:

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.