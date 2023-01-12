Secret Invasion "Kicks Off What Happens in Armor Wars": Don Cheadle Don Cheadle teased that if you're interested in James Rhodes in Armor Wars, then you'll want to check out Secret Invasion first.

A new year brings a mess load of new and returning series, and one that's been particularly high on our radar is Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion. With the series set to premiere later this year, viewers are already aware that the series will impact a lot of what they thought they knew about the MCU and its future going forward. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Don Cheadle, whose James Rhodes, aka War Machine, appears in the streaming series before flying off to his solo film, Armor Wars, about how the show and film are connected. Speaking with Total Film, Cheadle couldn't offer specific details but did make sure to emphasize that what happens with Rhodes in Secret Invasion will resonate on the big screen. "It's bananas! And it's very expansive. And obviously, now that everyone can show up in everybody else's story… I mean, I'm in 'Secret Invasion'. So I'm in Sam [Jackson]'s show. There's a part of that that kicks off what happens in 'Armor Wars,'" Cheadle revealed. Hmmm… maybe the James Rhodes we've known all of this time isn't exactly the real James Rhodes?

The streaming series stars Jackson as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos- characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years… and could be some familiar faces you've come to know & love (or loathe). Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Cheadle are Martin Freeman, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look at the 2023 teaser trailer released by Disney+ for the streamer and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in 2023:

Speaking with Digital Spy in support of the blockbuster film, Freeman (whose casting was "spoiled" back in March 2022 thanks to Jackson's love of being open & candid during interviews), teased that viewers can expect something that's "pretty dark"… and he's talking "figuratively and literally," too. "It feels pretty different to stuff I've seen. It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn't be able to describe. Again, I've not seen it. I've not even read all of it. The bits I've read do feel different, I guess. Because of the nature of television, you can luxuriate in things a little bit more. That storytelling process is just elongated. So you have got more time to get those knotty problems out, which is the beauty of television at the moment." As for those rumblings from back in August that Secret Invasion would be a pretty noticeable crossover event, Freeman confirmed that when elaborating on the show's tone. "It was a bit murky, actually. A bit murky. Quite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling, and the amount of people crossing over with each other," the actor added.