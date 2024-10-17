Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: prime video, secret level

Secret Level: Prime Video Shares New Key Art; NYCC Panel This Weekend

With an NYCC panel set for this weekend, here's the new key art poster released for Prime Video's animated anthology series Secret Level.

It was back in August during the Gamescom Opening Night Live global livestream when Prime Video rolled out a major preview for its upcoming new series Secret Level. Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio (Love, Death + Robots), the adult animated anthology features original short stories set within the universes of some very familiar and very beloved video games. Set to hit screens on December 10th, the series was created and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The season's episodes will spotlight Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities), Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000.

Each episode of Prime Video's Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.

Prime Video's Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The new adult-animated anthology series features original stories set within the worlds of some of the world's most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers – and comes at a time when video game adaptations into live-action and animated series are proving to be on the rise after the success of HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Fallout, and others.

