Secret Level: Schwarzenegger, Hart, Reeves Headline All-Star Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, and more are set for Prime Video's animated series Secret Level, launching on December 10th.

Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio (Love, Death + Robots), Secret Level features original short stories set within the universes of some very familiar and very beloved video games. Set to hit screens on December 10th (with two episodes dropping weekly), the series was created and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The season's episodes will spotlight Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities), Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000. Thanks to the adult animated anthology's panel today during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), we also learned who's who in terms of the all-star voice cast. How impressive are we talking?

Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji" franchise), Keanu Reeves ("John Wick" franchise), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King). Yup, it's that impressive. But before you ask, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger are not in the same episode together – though Patrick Schwarzenegger is in the same episode as Reeves.

Lot of you asking. Yes I filmed this last year, however , I did not work with my dad. We're in different episodes I believe. I shot with Keanu which was dream come true 🥰 https://t.co/SRQwtGTLDH — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) October 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Each episode of Prime Video's Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.

