Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: section 31, star trek

Section 31: The History of Starfleet's Dirty Little Secret Revisited

With Paramount+'s Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Section 31 set for January 2025, here's a look at the history of the secret organization.

In Paramount+'s upcoming Michelle Yeoh (Emperor Philippa Georgiou)-starring film Star Trek: Section 31, Yeoh's Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets – one that forces her to face the sins of her past. Set to hit Paramount+ on Friday, January 24, fans have more than enough time to do some deep diving into the "Star Trek" library to learn all of the ways that Starfleet's dirty little (necessary) secret has impacted everything we've seen. But just in case you need to know where to start and where to look, a new feature video dropped earlier today that should help.

Here's a look at a rundown of Section 31's appearances across a number of "Star Trek" series over the years – and we will readily admit that it actually did help us get a better understanding of Starfleet's black-ops team:

Star Trek: Section 31 – Previous Insights

Thanks to an extensive profile of the franchise posted by Variety back in March ("The Future of 'Star Trek': From 'Starfleet Academy' to New Movies and Michelle Yeoh, How the 58-Year-Old Franchise Is Planning for the Next Generation of Fans"), we're learning a few more details about the project. First, fans looking to start connecting the dots between Section 31 and the rest of the "Star Trek" universe, then here's some casting news that you might find interesting.

In the scene described in the article, Yeoh's Georgiou is standing next to younger Rachel Garrett (played by Kacey Rohl) at a club – does the name sound familiar? Tricia O'Neil portrayed an older version of the character in Star Trek: The Next Generation S03E15 "Yesterday's Enterprise" (and memorialized with a stature during the opening episode of "Picard" Season 3). Based on the age of the character, it's also safe to assume that at least some of the action in the film will be taking place well before the third season of "The Next Generation."

"You cannot create new fans to the exclusion of old fans," shared EP Alex Kurtzman. "You must serve your primary fan base first, and you must keep them happy. That is one of the most important steps to building new fans." With that news also comes the potential for a sequel – an idea that Yeoh has already expressed interest in. The article goes on to say that Kurtzman is keeping his eye out for more TV movie opportunities – including a possible follow-up film for "Picard" (an idea that Sir Patrick Stewart has been talking about recently).

Produced by CBS Studios, the story finds Yeoh's Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets – and facing the sins of her past. Yeoh is being joined by Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), and Miku Martineau (Kate).

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on the streaming service in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available – with the film being distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!