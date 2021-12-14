Servant: Apple TV+ Serves Up Season 4 for M. Night Shyamalan Series

Only a day after viewers were treated to the official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan & Tony Basgallop's third season of Servant, they learned that the story is far from over. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced that a fourth season of the series has been given a green light more than a month before the series return. "Since the very first episode of 'Servant,' audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. "With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can't wait for everyone to see what's in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four."

The 10-episode third season finds Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint being joined by Sunita Mani (Spirited, Mr. Robot, GLOW) for a season that time-jumps ahead three months from the second season finale. And from the looks of things? Everything seems pretty much back to normal. And it's at the very exact moment you realize that you're watching what could best be described as "calm before the storm" but considering the past two seasons? With more creepy & disturbing heading our way starting Friday, January 21, the official trailer for Servant feels more like they're living in the eye of a storm that's about to get a whole lot worse

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Servant — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P77p8LSKvMc)

Three months after we leave the Turner household in season two, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure—ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne's power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho's safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho's return. Be careful what you wish for.

In addition to Shyamalan, Apple TV+'s Servant is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Directors for this season are Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. The streaming series is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer & writer Tony Basgallop.

Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans. pic.twitter.com/fv9nviVz53 — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) December 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet