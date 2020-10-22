Servant Season 2: M. Night Shyamalan Series Returns January 2021

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

As viewers continue picking through the clues and deciphering what M. Night Shyamalan's horror-drama series (though any number of adjectives could apply) Servant, Apple TV+ let them know on Thursday morning that they have until January 15, 2021, to work out all of their theories. That's when the series is set to return with its season-opener, with the ten episodes set to be released weekly, every Friday. Created by BAFTA-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop, the second season sees Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint ('Harry Potter" franchise, Snatch) all returning for more disturbing moments of long silence before some level of unexpected Hell breaks loose. Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch executive produce alongside Shyamalan and Basgallop, with Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serving as co-executive producers.

Servant – Hooked | Apple TV+
Servant – Hooked | Apple TV+

Here's your look at why viewers and critics alike flocked to the first season of Apple TV+'s Servant– and a look ahead to the new year, when both new and old fears await:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF0xzy0IhDc&feature=emb_logo

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of SERVANT takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

The second season will premiere almost a year after Shyamalan announced the second season on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and introduced viewers to the names of three international filmmakers who will be taking their turns behind the camera: Julia Ducournau (Raw), Lisa Brühlmann (Blue My Mind), and Isabella Eklöf (Holiday). Shyamalan also confirmed that the first two episodes had wrapped by sharing an on-set image with both Ducournau and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis.

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought on board as staff in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  