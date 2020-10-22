Servant Season 2: M. Night Shyamalan Series Returns January 2021

As viewers continue picking through the clues and deciphering what M. Night Shyamalan's horror-drama series (though any number of adjectives could apply) Servant, Apple TV+ let them know on Thursday morning that they have until January 15, 2021, to work out all of their theories. That's when the series is set to return with its season-opener, with the ten episodes set to be released weekly, every Friday. Created by BAFTA-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop, the second season sees Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint ('Harry Potter" franchise, Snatch) all returning for more disturbing moments of long silence before some level of unexpected Hell breaks loose. Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch executive produce alongside Shyamalan and Basgallop, with Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serving as co-executive producers.

Here's your look at why viewers and critics alike flocked to the first season of Apple TV+'s Servant– and a look ahead to the new year, when both new and old fears await:

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of SERVANT takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

The second season will premiere almost a year after Shyamalan announced the second season on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and introduced viewers to the names of three international filmmakers who will be taking their turns behind the camera: Julia Ducournau (Raw), Lisa Brühlmann (Blue My Mind), and Isabella Eklöf (Holiday). Shyamalan also confirmed that the first two episodes had wrapped by sharing an on-set image with both Ducournau and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis.

I spent the last 3 years looking for amazing international storytellers. So lucky to have 3 gifted international filmmakers directing most of the 2nd season of @Servant with me. Julia Ducournau, @lisa_bruhlmann, & @isabellaeklof . Their films Raw, Blue my Mind, & Holiday are 🔥 — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020

The first two episodes of @Servant season 2 are wrapped. Julia Ducournau killed it. Brooding, shocking & cinematic. This is me & our cinematographer Mike Gioulakis with her after last shot. We wish her all the best on her next feature she's going to shoot back at home in France! pic.twitter.com/1ufNrGH3nT — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020