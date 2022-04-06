Severance: Adam Scott-Starring Apple TV+ Series Gets Season 2 Order

While this Friday's highly-anticipated finale episode "The We We Are" finds the team forced to face some troubling revelations, viewers can take heart knowing that there will be another season to sort through all of the fallout from the mind-bending first season. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced that creator & writer Dan Erickson and director & executive producer Ben Stiller's critically-acclaimed workplace thriller Severance will be back for a second season. And to fit the vibe of the series, the streaming service released a little something special to mark the occasion.

Now here's a look at the official teaser confirming the streaming series' return for a second season:

In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Apple TV+'s Severance reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Stiller with Academy Award & Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, who stars alongside Scott, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken. The streaming series is written and created by Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Arquette and Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

"It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement," said Stiller. "It has been a long road bringing 'Severance' to television. I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!" Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added, "Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, 'Severance' has imagined an existence that's equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can't get enough of these rich characters. We're excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two."