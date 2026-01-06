Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance

Severance Creator Dan Erickson Offers Season 3/Series Update & More

Severance's Dan Erickson updated season three, touching on Mark and Helly's love and the potential number of seasons the series could run.

Article Summary Severance creator Dan Erickson shares a brief update on season 3’s current production and direction.

Mark and Helly’s love story remains central, with Erickson expressing strong belief in their connection.

The endgame for Severance is planned, but the definitive number of seasons is still undecided.

Season 3 promises to honor the significant choices made in the intense season 2 finale.

It's hard to believe it's been almost a year since season two of the dystopian sci-fi series Severance premiered on Apple TV. With the climactic season two finale that saw Mark S (Adam Scott) helped free his wife, Gemma Scout (Dichen Lachman) from her prison as Ms. Casey from Lumon, only to remain with Helly R (Britt Lower), who is not only the rebellious co-worker he fell madly in love with, but also, Helena Eagan, a mole and daughter of Lemon CEO Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry trying to keep things in order. With season three underway, but without a release date, creator Dan Erickson shared with Variety at the Critics' Choice Awards what little information he could provide while trying to "honor" what they've built up to this point.

Severance Creator Dan Erickson: Season 3 Update, How Long It Can Run

When asked how much Erickson could share about a season three update, "I can tease very little. We saw Mark and Helly running through the halls at the end of the second season, and so they just made a dramatic decision. We want to be sure what we followed up with honors the weight of what they've done, so that's all I can say," he said. Following up about whether he believes in their true love story, "I love them both so much that I can't help but believe in their love too, even if I'm projecting onto both of them."

As far as the series' future, "There is an end to it in mind. We have a sense of where we're going," Erickson said. "In terms of how many seasons that is, there's still a couple of ways we could go." Severance follows the lives of employees at Lumon who start to question their existence beyond their work lives. Separated by "innies," the employees' work persona and their "outies," the ones who agree to Lumon procedure to create the "innie" personalities and go about their lives with no memory of their work life, the innies develop a need to break their system and bridge the memories with their counterparts. Trying to keep them in line are Lumon's Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman). Both seasons of Severance, which also star Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Marc Geller, Sarah Bock, and Christopher Walken, are available on Apple TV.

