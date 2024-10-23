Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance

Severance Season 2 Teaser: Lumon's Looking a Bit Different These Days

It's all about fallout and change in the official teaser for Apple TV+'s Adam Scott-starring Severance Season 2, returning January 17, 2025.

If we've learned anything from "Star Wars," it's this: if you strike out at the "empire" and don't bring it down, the "empire" will definitely strike back. That's the vibe we're getting from the official teaser for the second season of Apple TV+ award-winning workplace thriller Severance. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written, and executive produced by Dan Erickson, the 10-episode return looks to deepen the mysteries surrounding Lumon Industries.

For those who need a recap, Adam Scott's Mark Scout leads a team at the company – one whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. The experiment in "work-life balance" takes a twisted turn when Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that forces him to confront what the nature of his work truly is… and who he truly is as a person. and of himself.

When the series returns, Mark and the others will be dealing with the fallout from taking on the severance barrier – and from what you're about to see, that fallout doesn't look too pleasant. Reuniting with Scott are Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Joining the cast for the second season is new series regular Sarah Bock (Bruiser).

With the second season set to hit Apple TV+ screens on Friday, January 17, 2025 (with weekly single episode drops every Friday through March 21), here's a look at the first full official teaser for Severance Season 2:

With Fifth Season producing, Apple TV+'s Severance is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created, and executive produced by Dan Erickson. – with Scott and Arquette also serving as executive producers. The second season is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!